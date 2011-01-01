We are excited to offer a rare opportunity for discerning investors to own luxury real estate in one of Mexico's fastest-growing markets—Tulum. With its pristine beaches, natural beauty, and a rapidly expanding infrastructure, Tulum is poised to deliver significant returns for those entering the market early.





At Otonomus Tulum, you can invest in hands-free, hassle-free real estate ownership with potential for tremendous appreciation. This development offers a blend of luxury and convenience, with full ownership of condos that require minimal effort from you, while ensuring maximum return on your investment. Whether you want to rent it out or use it as your personal retreat, Otonomus Tulum provides the perfect balance of financial gain and lifestyle enhancement.



Why Choose Tulum?





Tulum’s recent developments have made it a prime destination for international investors. With the opening of a brand-new international airport, you can now enjoy direct flights from eight major U.S. cities, making it more accessible than ever. Tulum's tourism continues to soar, attracting nearly 454,350 visitors in 2021 alone, with more expected each year. Additionally, Tulum's population has nearly doubled in just over a decade, fueling demand for high-quality residential properties like Otonomus Tulum.





Mexico’s economy is rapidly expanding—it has now overtaken China to become the #1 trading partner with the United States and is on pace to become one of the top 10 largest economies globally. Government investment in infrastructure is significant, including a new high-speed train linking Tulum to Cancun in just one hour. This makes Tulum not only a vacation destination but also a strategic investment hub with long-term growth prospects. The cost of real estate here remains substantially lower than comparable U.S. markets, providing excellent potential for appreciation and equity growth over time.



The Otonomus Tulum Experience





At Otonomus Tulum, you’re not just investing in real estate—you’re buying into a lifestyle. Situated in the heart of Tulum and surrounded by the lush Mayan jungle, these condos offer a unique opportunity to wake up to the natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea, where white sands and turquoise waters greet you every day.





This development by Growth Holdings, a U.S.-based conglomerate known for custom luxury homes, multi-family, and hospitality projects across California and Nevada, reflects the company’s strong track record in high-end real estate. Growth Holdings, a recipient of the 2022 Best of Las Vegas Silver Award, brings its expertise to Tulum, ensuring the highest standards of quality and design. Otonomus Tulum is designed to blend luxury with nature, offering you the perfect escape while securing a profitable investment in one of Mexico’s most sought-after locations.





With studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units available, Otonomus Tulum is designed to cater to a variety of preferences and needs. Phase One of the development has been completed, and units are now available for reservation, with five more phases planned. Each phase is expected to see price increases between 3% to 5%, so getting in early means greater potential returns.



The Investment Opportunity





This is an exclusive opportunity for serious investors. Otonomus Tulum offers developer financing, making it even easier to own a piece of paradise. A $10,000 reservation deposit secures your unit, with a 45% down payment due within 30 days. Additionally, a furniture package representing 10% of the purchase price is payable within 9 to 12 months.





But the best part? You will never need to make another payment after that. Based on an average occupancy of 69%, the rental income from your unit is projected to cover the remaining balance of the loan within eight years. This means that after this period, you will own your unit free and clear, enjoying either personal use or passive rental income for years to come.





Furthermore, as part of the Otonomus rental pool, your property will be rented out alongside others to ensure a steady stream of income. This minimizes the risk of vacancy and allows you to earn consistent rental income even when your unit isn’t occupied. Each owner is also entitled to three weeks of personal use each year and will become part of the Otonomus family, receiving a 30% discount on nightly stays at other Otonomus properties.



Resort-Style Living and Amenities





Otonomus Tulum is more than just a place to stay; it’s a luxury resort. The property boasts a wide range of amenities designed to enhance your living experience, including a shared pool, fitness gym, rooftop yoga and meditation areas, balconies with breathtaking views, and ample parking. Security is a top priority, with 24/7 security and a 24-hour concierge available to cater to all your needs.





In addition, every unit is equipped with cutting-edge Otonomus KEE App technology, which allows you to control your room’s lights, air conditioning, TV, and even order room service right from your phone. This modern feature ensures that you have full control over your comfort, whether you’re using the unit yourself or renting it out to guests.



Comprehensive Property Management





Otonomus Tulum offers a hands-free investment experience. With a 20% management fee, everything is taken care of, from marketing the property to handling accounting, utilities, taxes, and insurance. Property management also ensures that the property is well-maintained and the furnishings are in top shape for both you and future renters. You’ll receive quarterly reports to track your rental income and loan balance, and our team will make sure your unit remains in high demand with vacationers.



Flexible Exit Strategies





When it comes to your exit strategy, Otonomus Tulum offers flexibility. After three years of occupancy, owners may sell their property without penalty, and our management team can assist you with the sale. If you decide to sell before the three-year mark, a penalty will apply, but the resort retains the first right of refusal to market the property. Alternatively, you can hold onto your unit long-term, enjoying both personal use and rental income for years to come.





Secure Your Place in Paradise Today!





This is an exclusive opportunity to invest in one of Mexico’s most vibrant and growing markets, with hands-free, hassle-free ownership and long-term passive income potential. Don’t miss your chance to reserve a unit in Otonomus Tulum and secure your future in paradise.





Contact us today to reserve your unit or to learn more about this exciting investment opportunity!





Email: info@callistopropertyadvisor.com

Phone: 702.721.8727